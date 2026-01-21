It’s a sad day for lovers of Louisiana fried chicken: a major Popeyes franchisee operating 130 locations has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fox Business reports that Sailormen Inc., which owns the 130 Popeyes restaurants, is roughly $129 million in debt to lenders. The company’s locations are spread across Florida and Georgia — or, as country fans might say, all along the Florida Georgia Line.

While Popeyes has never exactly been known as healthy fast food, the Chapter 11 filing is intended to allow the company to reorganize its finances and reemerge as a stronger, more sustainable group of Popeyes restaurants.

Why Are Popeyes Locations Declaring Bankruptcy?

The company cited “various macroeconomic factors” that disrupted its business operations and ultimately forced it to seek bankruptcy protection.

Those factors include, among others, the national impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurant operations, shifts in consumer behavior, high inflation, increased borrowing rates and an increasingly limited pool of qualified workers, according to court filings.

Get our free mobile app

The 130 Popeyes locations operated by Sailormen Inc. are expected to remain open throughout the bankruptcy process.

Peter Perdue, president of Popeyes U.S. & Canada, has said that a “large majority” of the locations run by Sailormen Inc. remain profitable and should continue serving customers while the company restructures.

Restaurant Pandemic Woes

The pandemic hit restaurants especially hard, with fewer customers, rising costs and widespread staffing shortages. Owners were forced to adapt quickly, turning to takeout, delivery and outdoor dining options just to stay afloat.

Read More: Wendy’s Shocks America: Shutting Down 300 Locations Nationwide

Some major chains even set up what are known as “ghost kitchens,” allowing them to sell food under entirely different restaurant names — often random, one-off brands — through popular food delivery apps.

Why Did Ghost Kitchens Become Popular?

Ghost kitchens surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing became a part of everyday life and dining rooms across the country were forced to close or limit capacity.

Restaurants often used alternate names for these ghost kitchens to experiment with new menu items, attract delivery-focused customers and protect their primary brand during an uncertain time.

Now, let’s take a look at some celebrities who have jumped into the restaurant and bar business by opening establishments of their own.

25 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess