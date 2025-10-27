Chick-fil-A is coming for our stomachs, snack cabinets and wallets with their latest venture: waffled potato chips, now being sold at locations and major retailers nationwide.

Food blogger Markie Devo dropped the news on his Instagram, including flavor varieties and where the chips can be purchased, and we've been losing sleep ever since dreaming of crispy, crunchy, Chick-fil-A goodness.

The waffled potato chips comes in two different varieties, and although they are available at any Chick-fil-A location nationwide, only a handful of retail giants in select states will stock them on shelves at first.

The two flavors are:

Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Chips

Original Waffle Chips

The first states included in the chips rollout are Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Arkansas and Missouri.

These won't be exclusive to one retailer, though. Chick-fil-A is bringing the flavor to Walmart, Kroger and Publix stores in the above-listed states.

"I loved the chick fil a sauce ones! Happy to see these will be in stores," one fan commented under Devo's announcement post.

On the contrary, another commenter weighed in, "I got the ‘sauce’ flavor, here in FL. They’re decent, definitely very salty. I ate a good amount of them, but they also taste a bit like overcooked fries. Glad to have tried them, but probably wouldn’t try again."

Note that if you don't see the waffle chips on your local Chick-fil-A's menu, you should look the employee in the eye and quietly whisper, "I would like the chips," and they will bring them out for you.

The only question I have: Will we be able to purchase these from retail store shelves on Sunday?

How Many Chick-fil-A Locations Are in the U.S.?

According to Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain currently has 3,354 locations nationwide.

Which State Has the Most Chick-fil-A Locations?

Texas has the most Chick-fil-A locations, coming in at 523 spots.

