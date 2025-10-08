Here we go again: This time, it's Long John Silver's who's stirring up Cracker Barrel-Style outrage by changing its logo.

People reports that the 55-year-old fast-food chain — best known for its fried fish and with nearly 500 locations — has swapped the fish in its logo for a chicken. Fans aren’t exactly thrilled.

Not only did the brand remove the iconic fish, but it also added the word “chicken” before “seafood,” signaling a chicken-first approach as the chain pivots toward a new menu focus.

Long John Silver's Logo Change Long John Silver's loading...

This shift comes as restaurants across America race to become more chicken-centric due to its popularity, price and availability in recent years.

Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation, likely making this statement with batter still on his fingers, describes the logo shift as bringing to light what the company calls its "best-kept secret."

Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation — likely making the statement with batter still on his fingers — described the logo change as highlighting what the company calls its “best-kept secret.”

Some longtime fans of Long John Silver's are not happy with the branding shift though, and they are not afraid to let the world know.

Get our free mobile app

One customer wrote, “I do love the chicken at Long John Silver’s, but given the name of the restaurant and what they’re primarily known for, this is incredibly stupid. Branding fail.”

Another wondered aloud, “if the redesign will face the same backlash Cracker Barrel did when it announced a logo change after 48 years.”

Not everyone is upset, though — one fan just wants to eat: “They can change the picture to a sponge for all I care. Their fish and chicken (and hush puppies and crunchies) are still really good.”

For now, there’s no word of any official menu changes.

The chain has been testing Nashville Hot Chicken at select locations and says the response has been overwhelmingly positive — so it’s possible that spicy new option could roll out nationwide soon.

Where Was the First Long John Silver's Location?

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 by Jim Patterson in Lexington, Kentucky.

Which State Has the Most Long John Silver's Locations?

According to Scrape Hero, Texas has the largest Long John Silver's footprint with 69 locations.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship Through the Years Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, through their years. The couple married in 2006 but in September 2025 it was revealed they'd separated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes