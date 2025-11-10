Wendy's has shocked America by announcing that they will close up to 300 of their underperforming locations in an effort to making their brand more profitable.

According to CNN, Wendy's is calling this mass-shutdown a "turnaround plan" and they have yet to share the exact locations that will get the axe, keeping workers and Americans on their toes as we enter the holiday season.

All we know so far is that the shutdowns will occur starting now and through 2026.

Wendy's says they will be eyeing the locations that are "consistently underperforming." If you are an eater with a keen eye, you might be able to predict the future based off of that hint.

Sometimes you can tell when a chain restaurant location is not performing as well as the others just by the building, the furniture and the overall upkeep of the restaurant.

For example: if you see a Wendy's that still has the '90s sunroom on the end of it, perhaps that's one that won't survive this round of cuts.

The thriving Wendy's locations have for the most part been cosmetically redone, inside and out, and given all new logos and signage.

Read More: All Denny's Locations Have Been Sold

In a statement, Wendy's CEO Ken Cook says "These actions will strengthen the system and enable franchisees to invest more capital and resources in their remaining restaurants. Closures of underperforming units are expected to boost sales and profitability at nearby locations."

By closing the underperforming locations that are close to the performing ones, they will essentially gain those customers to the new location and not miss a beat.

Get our free mobile app

CNN has noted that Wendy’s could use a jolt after reporting another lackluster quarter. US same-store sales declined 4.7%, while rivals McDonald’s, Burger King and Shake Shack all posted positive earnings as customers gravitated toward their deals and marketing efforts.

Its time for Wendy's to get those profits up and take a bite out of their competition.

How Many Wendy's Locations Are in America?

There are approximately 6,000 Wendy's locations across America. You know a chain is large when the amount of locations is approximated.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood