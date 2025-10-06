Major fast-food chain Steak 'n Shake has announced that they will erect the "tallest and biggest" American flags legally allowed outside of each of their locations nationwide.

Steak 'n Shake made the official announcement via social media platform X.

"The flag installations have begun at Steak 'n Shake, Every Steak ’n Shake is getting the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow!" their statement reads.

"Steak 'n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions."

Steak 'n Shake has laid their stake into the ground -- literally -- and wants the country to know that when you dine-in or drive-thru one of their locations, they take their American pride very seriously.

One interesting point is the part of the statement that touches on how local governments have different rules when it comes to flag pole sizing.

It's not the first time the issue has come up.

Camping World has had to deal with local red tape at some of their locations, where governments claim that their giant American flag out front is larger than legally allowed size in the county.

From the sounds of it, that won't be an issue for Steak 'n Shake. They are showing off how patriotic they can be, while still following all the laws.

There is a lot of positivity on the social media post, with a large number of people saying they will continue giving their patronage to the brand and also a large number of folks saying that they will now be customers due to the post.

One commenter summing up everyone's feelings, writing "You are becoming iconic…very very quickly!"

Next time you drive by a Steak 'n Shake, take a look and see if that particular location has been updated with a huge American flag proudly flying right out front.

How Many Steak 'n Shake Locations in America?

As of August 2025, Scrape Hero reports there are 397 Steak 'n Shake locations in the United States.

Is Steak 'n Shake Open 24 Hours?

Not every location is open 24 hours, but some select ones are. Check your local Steak 'n Shake's website for hours.

