Nearly everyone in the world has eaten at a McDonald's, but not everyone in the world has tried their famed McRib sandwich, which only shows its chest for limited runs each year.

This year, McDonald's is upping the ante by offering a limited chance to purchase a half-gallon jug of their famous McRib sauce.

The mysterious sandwich (with somewhat of a cult following) is now something you can almost create at home, just not just it's on the menu at McD's.

But hurry: The sauce is for sale on a limited run at select locations starting Nov. 25. In this case you can put the cart before the horse, because the sauce jug will be available before the actual McRib this year.

The McRib has a landing date of December 3, 2024. People who are true warriors will show up for a McRib on that date with their half-gallon jug of McRib sauce in their car, just waiting to drown that baby in extra sweet and tangy flavor.

McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan says: "The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event. We wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce."

A whole lotta McRib sauce you'll get — 64 oz. to be exact. The jug even has a festive holiday label, so you can feel free to weigh down your family stockings with jugs this Christmas.

