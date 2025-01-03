McDonald’s Nixed Their Iconic Striped Straws + People Are Mad!

You've been sliding the paper cover off of your yellow and red McDonald's straw since you were a kid. What a joy seeing those iconic stripes as you took a big gulp of Sprite with a smile.

Well, bad news: According to EatThis.com, those iconic straws have been canceled in favor of a new straw design, and the internet is abuzz about it.

And not in a good way.

McDonald's tried to quietly sneak one past loyal eaters, discontinuing the classic yellow and red straws and quietly and replacing them with flimsy clear straws.

It didn't take long for people to notice, and they are not happy about the change.

One customer on TikTok expressed her disdain for the new straw in a now-viral video. In the clip, she struggles to get the straw through the top of her drink, as it is way too flimsy.

Another TikTok user wonders what world and timeline we are really living in as she cracks open the paper straw sleeve to reveal the clear plastic straw.

Over on Reddit, there are even more people heated up about the new straws.

One user writes, "They are very flimsy, so that when you force them into the lid they just get smooshed flat by the lid opening, which is of much stronger plastic."

Other people that have tried the new straw at McDonald's also claim that they have an apparent petroleum taste to them.

Another Redditor writes, "1000% affecting the taste of my drinks. Awful change."

It is so serious that people are talking about bypassing the lid and straw with their next McDonald's drink purchase and drinking it the old-school way, by putting the cup to their lips and turning it up.