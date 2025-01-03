McDonald&#8217;s Nixed Their Iconic Striped Straws + People Are Mad!

McDonald’s Nixed Their Iconic Striped Straws + People Are Mad!

Mario Tama, Sean Gardner/Getty Images, @TheRealShadyKady, TikTok

You've been sliding the paper cover off of your yellow and red McDonald's straw since you were a kid. What a joy seeing those iconic stripes as you took a big gulp of Sprite with a smile.

Well, bad news: According to EatThis.com, those iconic straws have been canceled in favor of a new straw design, and the internet is abuzz about it.

And not in a good way.

McDonald's tried to quietly sneak one past loyal eaters, discontinuing the classic yellow and red straws and quietly and replacing them with flimsy clear straws.

It didn't take long for people to notice, and they are not happy about the change.

One customer on TikTok expressed her disdain for the new straw in a now-viral video. In the clip, she struggles to get the straw through the top of her drink, as it is way too flimsy.

Another TikTok user wonders what world and timeline we are really living in as she cracks open the paper straw sleeve to reveal the clear plastic straw.

Over on Reddit, there are even more people heated up about the new straws.

One user writes, "They are very flimsy, so that when you force them into the lid they just get smooshed flat by the lid opening, which is of much stronger plastic."

Other people that have tried the new straw at McDonald's also claim that they have an apparent petroleum taste to them.

Another Redditor writes, "1000% affecting the taste of my drinks. Awful change."

It is so serious that people are talking about bypassing the lid and straw with their next McDonald's drink purchase and drinking it the old-school way, by putting the cup to their lips and turning it up.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2024, Ranked

New country artists and traditionalists rule this Top Country Songs of 2024 list.

Zach Top and Ella Langley are newcomers that purists may enjoy, while fans of more progressive country music will appreciate Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2024, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential.

Songs included on our previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died in 2024

Take a moment to remember the country artists, songwriters and industry members who died in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

 

 

Filed Under: viral
Categories: Chain Stores, Country Music News, Food, Restaurant News

More From Taste of Country