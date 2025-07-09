McDonald’s is turning up the heat with its new Spicy McMuffin.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin, the iconic fast-food chain has launched three limited-time Spicy McMuffins, available now.

The lineup includes the Spicy Egg McMuffin, Spicy Sausage McMuffin and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

Each features a fiery Spicy Pepper Sauce added to the classic breakfast combo of Canadian bacon or sausage, egg, cheese and an English muffin.

But that’s not the only thing heating up the Golden Arches this summer.

New McDonald's Burger: Daily Double Goes Nationwide

Previously available only in select cities, the Daily Double burger will now be offered nationwide through the end of 2025.

This fan favorite features two beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo and two tomato slices — a satisfying double-decker for burger lovers everywhere.

Hot Takes From McD's Drive-Thru:

Spicy Boom: McDonald’s is tapping into Gen Z and millennials’ love for heat with its smoky Spicy Pepper Sauce.

McDonald’s is tapping into Gen Z and millennials’ love for heat with its smoky Spicy Pepper Sauce. Nostalgia Meets Novelty: The Spicy McMuffin adds a fiery twist to a 50-year classic, while the Daily Double offers longtime fans a fresh burger option.

The Spicy McMuffin adds a fiery twist to a 50-year classic, while the Daily Double offers longtime fans a fresh burger option. Menu Glow-Up: With the return of fan-favorite Snack Wraps on July 10, McDonald’s is delivering a full-on summer menu resurgence.

READ MORE: The Secret You Need to Know About Reheating McDonald’s Burgers

McDonald’s first launched the Egg McMuffin in 1975. It was created by franchisee Herb Peterson in Santa Barbara, Calif., as a convenient to-go version of the diner classic Eggs Benedict.