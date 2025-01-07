McDonald's has been having fun with nostalgia over the past few months.

After re-releasing their famed Snack Wraps, another beloved former food item is quietly popping up on menus in select states: The strawberry & creme pie.

Perhaps it's in testing to see how popular it will be?

This delicious treat has appeared at McDonald's locations in New York, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Arizona so far.

Originally released in 2012 for a limited time only, the strawberry pie is joining its big brother, the apple pie, at locations across America.

Like the McRib, McDonald's carefully plots when they will release and re-release specific menu items to make sure to keep the magic alive, if you will.

According to the Takeout, the McDonald's strawberry and crème pie made a brief return last January, and it is seemingly working its way back into the game once again this year.

It's a good thing we have the internet, because back in the day, you had to just go by word of mouth to learn the McRib was back in stores. Now, it's a whole heck of a lot easier.

You are urged to check the McDonald's app before heading out to a local establishment — you can see if your location is carrying the revived pie before getting dressed and going there just to be disappointed if they aren't.

