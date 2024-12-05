McDonald's is the latest fast food chain to heed the requests of their customers and bring back a once loved menu item.

After years of online petitioning, the restaurant has announced they will be bringing the Snack Wrap back to their menus.

Per Forbes, snackers across the nation will be able to enjoy the delicious offering starting sometime 2025, though the specific release date is a secret.

McDonald's President Joe Erlinger tells Good Morning America he has received countless emails demanding that the Snack Wrap make a comeback. He stopped short of announcing an official date, but the portable chicken wrap will be back next year.

"It has a cult following," he says of the menu item.

What Is a Snack Wrap?

One of the things that makes a Snack Wrap so good is its simplicity. There are a variety of flavor options, but the foundation of the meal is simple: Chicken, lettuce and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Where Can You Get a Snack Wrap?

If waiting for the Snack Wrap to return to the United States is too much for your hungry tummy to stomach, you can get one in other countries. Forbes reports there are several varieties available on international menus, including sweet chili chicken, barbecue and bacon, and Caesar and bacon. These can be found in either grilled of crispy chicken options.

The Trend of Popular Menu Items Returning

Several fast food chains are leaning into their nostalgia era and bringing back old fan favorites. Recently Burger King brought back the Cini Minis, while Taco Bell revived their Caramel Apple Empanada.