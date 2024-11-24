Burger King is Bringing Back a Beloved Menu Item After 12 Years

Ah, nostalgia: It can make you feel so good when it hits just right. And Burger King is going straight for your nostalgia nerve as they bring back a fan-favorite that patrons have been missing for 12 years.

Burger King's Cini Minis are now back after being discontinued more than a decade ago. But getting to this day wasn't easy.

Super Cini Mini fans started a Change.org petition to bring back the snack-size cinnamon rolls. Over 6,000 fans signed the petition and those 6,000 people made a difference.

Burger King BurgerKing.com loading...

These things look so juicy, and sweet, it's easy to see why people go nuts over them. They are back as a 4-pack and will run you $2.49.

Burger King Cini Minis originally came out in 1998 and were a huge hit. That lasted until about 2012, when the burger chain abruptly pulled them from the menu.

Cini Minis have quite the cult following. There are many Reddit threads about them, like this one from 2023, where one fan was fishing for inside intel on whether or not the snacks would ever make a return.

"I honestly cannot even describe the hurt I am in that Burger King took away my [Cini Minis,]" another superfan says in a comment posted to that same thread. "I think and dream about them once a week and I hope they go out of business for getting rid of something so amazing."

Read More: '90s Nostalgia! Lay's Finally Brought Back This Snack From Home Alone

Now, Cini Mini fiends have reason to celebrate -- but there is one catch. For now, the treats are only coming back to select stores in the Florida cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Eat This, Not That adds that Burger King sometimes tests products out at certain stores in order to determine whether a nationwide launch is warranted, so it's a possibility that fans will be able to get their fix without a road trip to Florida in the near future.

Eating a 4-pack of these bad boys will set you back over 400 calories, 23 grams of fat, and over 50 carbs. Depending on if you see things glass half-full or glass half-empty, that can make or break the decision on whether to get them.

At 400 calories, you could eat 5 orders of them, and that would be 2,000 calories, the recommended daily intake in America. So, that could be breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and dessert. You're welcome.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood

See 50 Essential '90s Country Songs If you call yourself a real fan of '90s country music, you probably need to know the words to all of these hit songs.