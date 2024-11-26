Fire up the nostalgia! In an age where we can't seem to get enough of throwbacks, Taco Bell is capitalizing on that by bringing back one of its most beloved desserts ever.

As of Nov. 21, Taco Bell has revived the Caramel Apple Empanada dessert to menus all across America.

The amazing dessert was originally introduced 24 years ago, in 2000.

It had a massively successful run at Taco Bell and became the go-to sweet tooth killer. In 2019, the suits at Taco Bell decided it was time for the empanada to take a hiatus to make some room for other items.

At the time of its disappearance, the Caramel Apple Empanada was selling well, but some people speculate that it was discontinued because it caused drive-thru backups, as it takes 3-6 minutes to fry and is fried to order.

But after a 5 year disappearance, the crunchy, gooey, soft and satisfying treat is back.

Taco Bell is currently running a promotion where they bring back some of their old menu items. It's called the Decades Menu, and the Caramel Apple Empanada was next on the list.

The drive-thru giant has already relaunched their '60s tostada, '70s green sauce burrito, '80s Meximelt and '90s gordita supreme. In walks the '00s Caramel Apple Empanada.

This time around, expect to pay $2.99 for the delicacy — according to Reddit posts, the sweet treat was only $1 when it went away in 2019. That's inflation for ya.

