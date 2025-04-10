Fans Are Sure Megan Moroney + Morgan Wallen Are Releasing a Duet! Here’s Why

Fans are sure that Megan Moroney just teased that she will be the lone female duet partner on Morgan Wallen's upcoming project, I'm The Problem, set to release on May 16.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Wallen's upcoming album, especially since he just confirmed there will be a female duet on the album — his first-ever female collaboration.

Moroney recently posted on TikTok to her more than 2 million followers, sharing some concert footage of hers with the caption, "Get me to Gods Country."

These five words have been hot on the lips of Wallen fans since he walked off of the set at the end of his recent SNL appearance.

He then posted those words to his Instagram story, and subsequently released merchandise bearing them just a couple of days later.

The comment section is ablaze on Moroney's latest TikTok, with fans sure that she is the one who is going to be on the duet with Wallen.

One fan screams, "MEGAN USING MORGAN TERMS ?!"

Another says, "Morgan and Megan collab confirmed?"

Other fans are also cosigning this sentiment. "Girrrrlllll…. We all know what you’re doing!!" one exclaims.

Another writes, "This girl knows what she is doing and I’m here for it."

It seems as if fans of the "Am I Okay" singer are dead set on the fact that she will duet with Wallen on his upcoming 37-track album.

If you remember, there has always been some speculation that Moroney and Wallen shared some sort of romance with one another.

It stemmed from when her and Wallen's fans noticed that she was wearing what they thought to be one of Wallen's shirts.

Then, years later, Moroney confirmed that the two did indeed share some sort of fling, but she never got into detail.

