Megan Moroney Responds to What Carly Pearce Said About Her

Country up-and-comer Megan Moroney has a hit country song on her hands with her single "Tennessee Orange." The song is all about being so supportive of her man that she is willing to wear the competing team's T-shirt, just to stand in the same corner as her dude, who is a big fan.

I had the chance to sit down for a long conversation with Moroney, and she was a delight. She is the next wave of powerful voices in country music — most recently, she won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. She has amassed a very large fanbase already that includes us regular folk and country artists alike.

One of those country artists that is a huge fan of Megan Moroney is Carly Pearce. Recently, Carly told me about Megan, admitting she can see her future already:

"Oh gosh, I'm a big Megan Moroney fan, I think she's just, she's gonna be a big fat star!"

When Moroney came in for our interview, I knew that I wanted to play this audio clip with her and get her reaction to it. Her reaction was as humble and priceless as can be! She lit up when she heard one of her favorite country females, Carly Pearce, say her name. After hearing what Pearce said about her, she replied:

"... aww that's awesome, and what the heck? Hi Carly! Hey girl!"

You could tell that hearing that compliment from Pearce, someone who has many accolades under her belt in country music, really gave Moroney a boost of confidence and certainly brightened her day.

If you are looking for a really country album, down to the core, you're going to want to check out Megan Moroney's debut album, Lucky, which comes out on May 5. Check out my full interview with Moroney wherever you get your podcasts — just search for Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

