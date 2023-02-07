Michael Ray Is Focused on the ‘Next Chapter,’ Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Michael Ray is diving into the new year with a brand new tour and the promise of new music. The singer announced a batch of tour dates for 2023 that will begin this month and run through the spring and into the summer.

"So excited to announce the first leg of my 2023 tour!!" he writes in an announcement on social media.

"I want y'all to come out to see us this year, hear some NEW MUSIC and know that my band and I are gonna take great care of that time because it means so much to us!! See y’all very soon!!"

In addition to the tour, Ray has apparently been working on new music with producer Michael Knox. The country singer released his last full length album, Amos, in June 2018, and he followed up with a seven-track EP called Higher Education in August 2021.

In time since those projects, Ray says he's been reflecting and spending time with family.

“My romance with the business of music was starting to take its toll on me,” he admits in a press release. “Things really come into focus when you take the time to live a little life. I feel like the music that we’ve been writing has real intention and is focused on the next chapter."

"I’ve discovered lately, especially in spending time with my family, that there’s a lot of life you miss when you’ve got your head down, doubling down on work," he continues. "I think a lot of folks feel that way as all our lives changed, and so this idea of being present has moved beyond an idea … it’s how I’m living life these days."

Ray's 2023 tour dates will include the return to cities that welcomed him early in his career. Additional dates will be announced soon — the current dates are on sale on Ray's website.

Michael Ray's 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 18 — Los Fresnos, Texas @ Los Fresnos Rodeo

March 3 — Aberdeen, S.D. @ Dakota Event Center

March 4 — Valley City, N.D. @ North Dakota Winter Show Concert

March 11 — Portland, Maine @ Carnaval ME

March 17 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Foundry

March 24 — Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center

April 22 — Sonora, Texas @ The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa

April 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Arena

April 26 — Temecula, Calif. @ Temecula Stampede

April 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney’s Rockin Country

April 28 — Clovis, Calif. @ Clovis Rodeo

May 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

May 20 – Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex

June 3 — Victorville, Calif. @ San Bernadino County Fairgrounds

June 15 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

Aug. 26 — Cedarburg, Wis. @ Country in The Burg