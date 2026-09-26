Michael Ray and Audrina Patridge have split after two years together.

The Hills alum, 41, confirmed that she and the country singer, 38, ended their relationship after two years of dating. Patridge says she has been single since July.

The breakup comes just two months after Patridge said she was open to marrying Ray. Now, she's getting back into dating, but she's making it clear she's in no rush.

Michael + Audrina's Relationship

Patridge and Ray first sparked dating rumors in April 2024, when fans noticed the country singer had liked one of her Instagram posts from Stagecoach.

Read More: Carly Pearce Knew Marriage to Michael Ray Was a Mistake

Two months later, Patridge teased their relationship by sharing a photo of the pair kissing. By July, she made things Instagram official with a photo of herself embracing Ray.

“There's a lot of things in life worth letting go, but the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold,” she wrote, quoting Ray's song “Hold.”

Michael + Audrina Were Open to Marriage

The breakup comes just two months after Patridge told Us Weekly that she was open to marrying Ray. She noted that both had been through divorce and “know what not to do and what we want” in a marriage.

Patridge was previously married to Corey Bohan, with whom she shares daughter Kirra. Ray was previously married to country singer Carly Pearce.

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Patridge told People that she's still open to marriage, but “with the right person and if our hearts and our lifestyle align.”

I’m starting to figure that out all over again. For me, I think the best person that you’re going to meet is probably through a mutual friend or someone, like being set up. Go out, like in person. I’m not a big internet person.

Patridge says her biggest red flag is love bombing, and she's still figuring out exactly what she's looking for.

“I’m just getting back into it. I haven’t even thought about it yet,” she told the outlet. “It’s just knowing that someone has a good heart and they’re coming from a good family, and they have good morals and values. And you have to agree with those things because if not, you have opposite lifestyles.”