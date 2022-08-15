Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Patrick Carney, Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Days after announcing their split, Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, her husband of three years.

TMZ first announcing the filing, stating that Branch submitted court paperwork on Friday (Aug. 12), citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

Branch asked for custody of the couple's two young children, a 3-year-old son named Rhys James and an infant daughter, Willie Jacquet, who was born in February. The singer also requested child support from Carney, though her filings did provide for Carney to spend time with their kids. She has also requested that he pay the legal fees associated with their divorce.

News of Branch and Carney's split first arrived last Thursday (Aug. 11), when Branch issued a statement.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch says. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Hours before issuing her statement, Branch posted a since-deleted tweet accusing Carney of cheating on her. However, there has been no mention of infidelity being cited as a reason for her divorce petition.

Also on Thursday, Branch was arrested at the home she shares with Carney on an alleged domestic assault. She reportedly admitted to slapping him in the face "one or two times," and was taken into custody, but posted her $1,000 bail soon after.

