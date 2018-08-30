Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Welcome a Baby Boy

Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The pop singer and onetime member of the Wreckers turned to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 30) to announce the happy news, writing, "Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney born August 28th, 2018 at 11:48pm."

Rhys James weighed 8 lbs, 13 oz ., and measured 20 inches at birth.

The couple met when 38-year-old Carney produced 35-year-old Branch's Hopeless Romantic album in 2015, a year after Branch separated from her husband, Teddy Landau. They got engaged on Branch's birthday on July 2, 2017, and they were planning their wedding when they got the news that Branch was pregnant.

"Well, we were just about to send Save the Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise," Branch wrote when she announced her pregnancy in February. "Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer! Patrick and I couldn't be more excited!"

Carney has been married twice previously. Rhys James is his first child. Branch has a 13-year-old daughter, Owen, from her marriage to Landau. The family all live together in Nashville.

Branch joined her best friend, Jessica Harp, to form the Wreckers, releasing their debut album, Stand Still, Look Pretty, in 2006. They scored three Top 40 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, including a No. 1 hit with their second single, "Leave the Pieces." "My, Oh My" and "Tennessee" gave them additional hits before they went their separate ways in 2008. The duo reunited in August of 2017 for a set in the middle of Branch's Nashville gig, marking their first appearance together since they broke up.

