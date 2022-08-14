Jessica Harp is showing her support for Michelle Branch -- her band mate in The Wreckers -- during a difficult time. Days after news broke that Branch is splitting from her husband of three years, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Harp posted a carousel of photos showing a series of happy memories that she and Branch share.

The first image shows the two women rocking out on guitar together, big smiles on their faces. Subsequent snapshots show more onstage moments together, as well as more personal moments of the two friends hanging out, and one snap of the back of a Wreckers hoodie. Many of the photos are digital pictures taken of physical photographs, underscoring just how far back the two singers' friendship goes.

"Btw, I love you [Michelle Branch,]" Harp wrote in the caption of her post, though she didn't expressly mention Branch's breakup.

Branch confirmed her separation from Carney on Thursday (Aug. 11), according to a statement shared by TMZ. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch said. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Carney and Branch share a three-year--old son named Rhys James, who was born in August 2018. They are also parents to an infant daughter, Willie Jacquet, who was born in February.

According to TMZ, Branch's official announcement about the split comes one day after Branch posted a since-deleted tweet accusing Carney of cheating on her. Hours before she issued her statement, Branch was arrested at her home for alleged domestic assault, and she reportedly admitted to slapping her husband in the face "one or two times." She was taken into custody but posted her $1,000 bail soon after.

In musical news, in late 2020, Harp and Branch hinted at a possible Wreckers reunion in the works. Branch has a new solo album coming out, too: Her The Trouble With Fever will arrive on Sept. 16.