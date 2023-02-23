The Wreckers may have only released one full album during their time as a duo, but they still have a legion of fans behind them.

The duo saw success during their short time in mainstream country thanks to their memorable 2006 hit, "Leave the Pieces," and Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp say they are hoping to release new music as the Wreckers yet again.

In an interview with Bobby Bones that aired after their performance at his Million Dollar Show to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital, the two said they had plans to create more music a few years ago, but it didn't work out due to difficulties with the pandemic and changing life circumstances.

"Jess and I had plans to get together and just write and hang out and catch up, and then this thing called COVID happened and put a damper in our socializing," Branch tells Bones.

"Also, we keep having babies," Harp adds.

Branch continues, "I think I wrote you and I was like, 'I'm pregnant,' and you were like, 'Oh cool, because I am too.' I was like, 'Oh good, okay. Let's just keep kicking this can down the road ...'"

According to her Instagram, Harp welcomed a daughter named Charleigh in November 2018. Branch has two children with husband Patrick Carney — 4-year-old Rhys and 1-year-old Willie — as well as a teenager from a previous marriage.

The singers didn't share concrete plans to release new music, but they say they're both on board for a new song or project. As for performing together after all these years, Branch says their musical chemistry comes right back every time they reunite on stage.

"It's like hair on your arms stands up," she says. "It's like no time has passed."

The Wreckers have teased a comeback a couple times in the past. In December 2020, they shared messages on their Instagram and Twitter accounts teasing upcoming new music. Harp appeared on Bones' BobbyCast podcast during this time as well, saying that "the potential is there" for new music.

