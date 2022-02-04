Michelle Branch gave birth to a baby girl earlier this week. On Instagram, the singer revealed that she and husband Patrick Carney welcomed their second child. "We're so in love," she shared.

The baby's name has a special meaning for Branch, who enjoyed country success as one-half of the Wreckers in 2006 and 2007. Willie Jacquet Carney is named after Carney's grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and Branch's mother, whose last name is Jacquet. Per Carney's Instagram post, the baby girl was born at 7 pounds, 5 ounces and "18 FEET HEIGHT." It's possible he exaggerated her height.

"The stork came February 2 at 7:12 am and dropped off a baby girl for @michellebranch and I," he shares.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl," Branch writes. "Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22."

This is the third child for Branch, including a teenage daughter named Owen from her previous marriage to Teddy Landau. She and Carney also have a 3-year-old son named Rhys James, born in August 2018. They'd marry eight months later in New Orleans.

When she announced the baby last August, Branch referred to the miscarriage she revealed in December 2020. "Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!" she wrote.

Jessica Harp was the other half of the Wreckers, a much-celebrated country duo with relatively little released musically. That looked to change in 2021 as an Instagram post hinted that something could be coming from them. They've been quiet on social media since then, however.