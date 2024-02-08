Michelle Pfeiffer is just weeks away from closing a deal to join the Yellowstone universe, according to a new report.

With Kevin Costner gone from Yellowstone after a public clash with producers (or is he?), Paramount Network decided to pull the plug on the show early, bringing it to an end after the upcoming second half of Season 5, which will air beginning in November.

The network is set to launch a Yellowstone sequel right after that, with Matthew McConaughey rumored to star.

According to Puck News, Pfeiffer is currently in very active negotiations to play the female lead on the new, as-yet-untitled series, and she is within weeks of either closing a deal or walking away from the show, depending on how negotiations turn out.

As it turns out, that's closer than McConaughey in terms of signing on. Though he's been associated in print with the new project since it was announced, Puck News reports that McConaughey is not contractually attached to the show yet, and he does not intend to sign on until he sees a script, which has yet to happen.

The new series is also supposed to feature some of the original cast members from Yellowstone, but according to sources, there are some wrinkles there, too; Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) are all negotiating for much higher salaries, and Paramount is balking at their demands.

The network sent out a strongly worded letter on Feb. 4, giving the actors an ultimatum and a deadline at the end of the week. If that doesn't work out, sources say series creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are prepared to move on without any of the original cast members on board.

