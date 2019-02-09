Dolly Parton was honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for her charitable work in Los Angeles on Friday night (Feb. 8), and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus was on hand to pay musical tribute. The gala paid homage to Parton's career through the years with star-studded performances from every genre and generation of musicians.

Cyrus introduced her song by saying, "This is the best night ever; we get to listen to Dolly Parton songs all night long, it's the best." Cyrus dueted with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson on guitar to pay tribute to her godmother, performing Parton's 1983 iconic smash duet with Kenny Rogers, "Islands in the Stream." During the song, Cyrus said, "I love you Aunt Dolly."

Other performers who covered Parton's songs included Pink, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Jennifer Nettles, Margo Price, Cam, Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry.

Cyrus was beyond happy to be a part of the night, and it showed. Cyrus bid $90,000 for a meet and greet with her Aunt Dolly. The auction raised funds for MusiCares, which benefits music professionals in any area that provides critical assistance in times of need. Their services and resources cover a wide variety of financial, medical and personal emergencies.