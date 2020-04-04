Miranda Lambert is among the country stars set to perform from home during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on Sunday night (April 5), and she turned to social media on Saturday (April 4) to give fans a sneak preview.

Lambert posted the photo above, which shows her performing seated on a porch outdoors, playing an acoustic guitar. She's dressed in a simple plaid shirt with the sleeves rolled partway up, her hair pulled back and tied in a bandana. Fans can see the strings of lights on her porch and an antler light fixture behind her, while off to her left there are breathtaking views of the trees at her home.

"I’ll be playing for you from my farm in Tennessee for the ACM Presents: Our Country broadcast tomorrow at 8/7c on CBS!" Lambert writes to accompany the picture, adding the hashtag #MusicIsMedicine.

Lambert is slated to perform her current single, "Bluebird," during the special broadcast, which the ACM created on the fly to replace the 2020 ACM Awards after they were postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The unique broadcast features country's biggest stars performing remotely from their homes, allowing fans to enjoy their music while practicing social distancing. It's slated to air on Sunday night on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, preceded by an hour-long pre-show at 7PM ET.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.