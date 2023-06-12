The 2023 CMA Fest proved why it's the longest-running country music festival in the world. It was the 50th anniversary, and with performances from country music's top artists across the weekend (June 8-11) — as well as some memorable and surprising collaborations on stage — it was one for the books.

An unexpected highlight? When Miranda Lambert brought out pop-punk star Avril Lavigne on Friday night (June 9).

"I'm out here to make more bada-- happen right now," Lambert told the crowd, introducing her "bestie," Lavigne. The crowd reacted appropriately. As a duo, the country star and her rock pal jumped into Lambert's edgy "Kerosene," with Lavigne kicking it off.

After "Kerosene" was finished, Lambert's band segued into Lavigne's 2002 hit single, "Sk8r Boi." The pair took turns singing, with Lavigne belting the first few lines of her song, followed by Lambert chiming in with her country twang.

Could a Miranda Lambert/Avril Lavigne studio collaboration be coming? That's not evident, but CMA Fest is taped each year for a television special to air later in the season: CMA Fest will air on ABC on July 19 at 8PM ET.

