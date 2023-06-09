Luke Combs, Vince Gill Light Up CMA Fest Day 1 [Pictures + Setlist]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Luke Combs played alongside his hero at CMA Fest, and Lainey Wilson got to sing with her butt double.

Day 1 of the annual country music festival featured several amazing collaborations and the usual solo fun at Nissan Stadium. The photo gallery (below) finds Tyler Hubbard, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis at CMA Fest. You'll also find setlists for every main stage performer (except Darius Rucker, who played "Wagon Wheel" and "Fires Don't Start Themselves").

Related: How to Watch 2023 CMA Fest on TV

Highlights that seem destined to make the ABC broadcast in July include Combs working with Vince Gill on "One More Last Chance" and — if cameras caught Riverfront Stage performances — Wilson singing with Lauren Alaina. The two just released a new song called "Thicc as Thieves" that some are describing as the female version of "Honky Tonk Badonk-a-donk," Trace Adkins' early 2000s hit.

Day 2 of the 50th annual CMA Fest is Friday night. Tanya Tucker, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban are a few of the acts scheduled to play Nissan Stadium starting at 8PM.

The lineup is equally loaded for Saturday and Sunday night's shows.

See pictures from Day 1 of CMA Fest 2023. The 50th annual CMA Fest in Nashville featured Nissan Stadium performances from Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Tyler Hubbard and more. Plus pictures of Lainey Wilson with Lauren Alaina and Lukas Nelson. 2023 CMA Fest runs June 8-11.

Check Out the Full 2023 CMA Fest Lineup.
