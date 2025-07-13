Miranda Lambert found a serendipitous way to honor her friend's late father during her opening set for Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour stop in Miami, Fla. on Friday night (July 11.)

Most fans watching Lambert play might not have realized it. But the belt the singer was wearing was doing a whole lot more than holding up her denim miniskirt. It was a way to honor the late father of a close friend and band mate.

"My friend and background vocalist [Gwen Sebastian] recently lost her dad," Lambert wrote in an Instagram post, showing several shots of her show and of the special belt she was wearing.

"Last night I forgot my belt, and she told me that she just happened to pack an extra," she continued. "It was her father's and had his name on it."

"What an honor to wear that last night in Miami," Lambert said. "Love you Gwennie!"

According to his obituary, Sebastian's father, Gerald, died in February.

Sebastian competed on Season 2 of The Voice back in 2012, where she made it as far as the Battle Rounds as a member of Team Blake Shelton.

Shelton was still married to Lambert at the time, and Lambert worked with her during her time on the show.

Sebastian started touring with both Shelton and Lambert after her time on The Voice.

She's been a regular fixture in Lambert's band for years, as well as providing vocals on several of the star's albums.

Lambert is booked for a handful of I'm the Problem Tour stops this summer, and she appeared during the first of Wallen's two nights in Miami, Fla, along with fellow opener Gavin Adcock.

During those shows, she has also been joining Lambert for a duet rendition of his song "Cowgirls." The two stars once again teamed up for that performance during the Miami show, after first duetting on the song in Madison, Wisc. late last month.