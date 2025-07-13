Morgan Wallen had a surprise up his sleeve for fans at Night One of his I'm the Problem Tour stop in Miami, Fla. on Friday night (July 11).

The singer swapped his traditional walk-out song ("Broadway Girls," a collaboration with rapper Lil Durk) for "Miami." That song -- off Wallen's new I'm the Problem album -- borrows some elements of Keith Whitley's classic hit, but with very different production and stylistic context.

Turns out, "Miami" is about to get revamp once again. Wallen's walkout music wasn't quite the same song fans of his album have gotten to know, but rather a remix -- featuring rap legends Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

During his time onstage that night, Wallen didn't offer up too many details about his new collaboration, but he did confirm the remix of "Miami" is coming.

"Shout out to Lil Wayne and to Rick Ross for hopping on that," he said from the stage, per Country Central. "I need to figure out when to drop that."

On social media after the show, Wallen posted two videos, each one spotlighting one of the rapper's verses on the song. The first, captioned "Party in the 305" (a Miami area code), shows a montage of moments from the show set to Lil Wayne's portion of the song.

A second Instagram post does the same for Ross' verse, this time spotlighting moments from Wallen's second night in Miami on Saturday night (July 12.) That clip also features some shots of the singer's walk-out with former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor.

"Turns out there is some stuff for a redneck to do in Miami," Wallen wrote in the caption of that post, referencing one of the lines in his song.

Wallen kicked off his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour last month. Featuring star opening acts like Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett, the trek will continue into September.

Next up, Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour will bring him to Glendale, Ariz. for back-to-back nights of shows next weekend.