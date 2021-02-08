Miranda Lambert is headed to her home state for her first concerts since early 2020. The country superstar has announced three back-to-back-to-back shows in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lambert will play Billy Bob's Texas nightly from April 22-24. In an Instagram post announcing the concerts, she notes that all three shows will be performed "safely and right" for the COVID-19 era: Each event will take place with a reduced capacity, social distancing measures and other pandemic protocols in place.

"First concert in over a year," Lambert writes. "Texas, I can’t wait to come home ❤️"

Tickets for Lambert's three Billy Bob's shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 12); RanFans fan club members will have pre-sale access on Wednesday (Feb. 10).

Lambert was in between legs of her 2020 Wildcard Tour when the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States, effectively shutting down large-scale live events in mid-March. She launched the trek in January and February and originally had March off, and had plans to pick things back up in April and May.

Instead, Lambert spent quite a bit of time at home in 2020. However, she also hit the road with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, for some non-work-related road trips with their Airstream trailer, nicknamed "the Sheriff."