Miranda Lambert took fans down on the farm during her stripped-down performance on ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night (April 5), singing "Bluebird" from the porch of her Tennessee farm.

The superstar performed simply, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar as she delivered the ebullient song of hope. Lambert wore a plaid shirt with the sleeves rolled partway up, and she had her hair pulled back and tied in a bandana. Strings of lights were visible in the background on her porch along with an antler light fixture, while sweeping views of her rural estate appeared off to her left as she sang amid the natural splendor, and fans could hear a natural spring in the background.

Lambert revealed that she married her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on that very porch, which is a place she does a lot of writing and reflecting.

Watch: Miranda Lambert Reveals Her "Deal Breaker" With Husband Brendan:

"I want to remind everyone to lean in to your music," she told fans. "Because music is medicine, it really is. I've said it before and I'll say it again."

"Bluebird" is Lambert's second single from her current album, Wildcard, which she released in November of 2019.

The ACM created ACM Presents: Our Country to run in the place of the 2020 ACM Awards, which were postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The special features country artists performing remotely from their homes, giving fans a glimpse into how they live away from the spotlight while letting stars and their fans continue to enjoy live music.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

