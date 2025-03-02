Miranda Lambert isn't letting body-shaming Internet trolls get under her skin.

The country singer fielded an unwanted Instagram comment over the weekend from someone who thought her clothing choices were less than flattering. "Yikes, legging type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there," the comment reads in part.

Lambert quickly shut it down with a hefty dose of humor, screenshotting the comment and posting it on her Instagram Stories along with her response.

"Good to know!" she wrote, adding an emoji of a face laughing with tears rolling down its cheeks.

"I'll do better about displaying my 'unattractive parts," she added.

If anyone wasn't clear that her reply was sarcasm, she followed up her response by posting a photo of herself wearing leggings, bending over as she cuddles with a small goat.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Lambert has combated negativity with humor.

After announcing that she will be playing some tour dates with Morgan Wallen in 2025, Lambert shared video of herself reading "mean tweets" about the news. She cracked up when she got to one comment that read, "May God forgive you both."

"We're doing really bad on this tour, Morgan!" Lambert joked after reading that one aloud.

But the singer's had some positive fan interactions lately, too. She recently responded to one fan's viral cover of her "The House That Built Me," in which the fan rewrote a verse from the perspective of the house, imagining how the singer's childhood home might remember the little girl who grew up there.