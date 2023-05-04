Miranda Lambert has accomplished a lot in her career: She's a Grammy winner, ACM Entertainer of the Year, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist. Now, she can add a best-selling author to that list, as her cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, is on the heralded New York Times Best Sellers List.

"OMG, y'all. I just got a call from my publishers that Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen is No. 3 on the New York Times Best Selling List," Lambert says in an emotional social media video.

"I can't actually believe that. I'm so grateful and just, I can't believe it"

"It's for my Nonny in heaven. She is partying tonight — I know it. And I'm just beside myself that people would want to hear our stories and join our sisterhood. This is crazy," she adds, appearing to hold back some tears.

The Texas native released her new book on April 25. Within its pages are recipes from prominent women in Lambert's life — her mother, grandmother and close friends — and she also included family stories behind each recipe, adding a very personal touch to the collection.

Y'all Eat Yet? includes recipes like:

Nonny's Banana Pudding

Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler

Stacked Enchilada Bake

The LOAF a.k.a. "the meal that will get the ring"

The famous Loaf is her mother's meatloaf recipe, and Lambert says it's what she made the first time she met her husband, Brendan McLoughlin's, family.

Musically, the "Bluebird" singer is without a label after leaving Sony Music Nashville. The label was her first and only record label home for the last 20 years. She doesn't appear to be anxious about signing a new contract, however, and says not having a label has been "inspiring."