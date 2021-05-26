Video from Miranda Lambert's star-studded VIP party to celebrate the opening of her downtown Nashville restaurant shows the star singing with friends, contemporaries ... and her husband!

Brendan McLoughlin joined Lambert on the karaoke stage to sing "Summer Nights," a duet from the 1978 movie musical Grease, which stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton John. On Tuesday night (May 25), Lambert was the Sandy to her husband's Danny, and they worked through the song like they'd rehearsed it, or at least are familiar with singing together.

Brendan's performance was spirited, but Lambert adds some light choreography for a moment that overshadowed performances from Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies and more.

Scroll down to see the video.

Also in attendance, per Miranda Lambert fan account @randalourita: Ingrid Andress, Kid Rock, Hardy and Lindsay Ell. Jon Pardi was there, too — @heswayned on Instagram offered that photo evidence.

Within the last 12 months, fans of the "Settling Down" singer have started to learn more about her husband of two-plus years. McLoughlin co-starred in Lambert's new music video for the song from Wildcard and has become a fixture on red carpets. She's also made him an unwitting star of a series of house husband videos, but those may be on hold, as the couple recently sold the Nashville house seen in most of those at-home shoots. Lambert tells Taste of Country they're currently building a new home together.

Casa Rosa Nashville is the newest celebrity bar/restaurant on Nashville's lower Broadway, the main tourist area. Lambert is the first woman in country music to be so closely aligned with a bar, following establishments that rely on input and the likeness of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton.

It's not clear when Casa Rosa Nashville will open. The VIP party was described as a soft launch.

Other performances during karaoke night included Rucker singing "Walking in Memphis" and an all-female collaboration of the Chicks' "Goodbye Earl."