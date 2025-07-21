Miranda Lambert served as a superstar surprise guest during George Strait's headlining set in the L.A. area on Saturday night (July 19), jumping onstage to share two songs with the King of Country.

As Strait sang the first verse of his 2001 hit "Run," Lambert walked out onstage to join him as the crowd roared.

They sang that song — which is not to be confused with Lambert's newer release of the same title — before continuing on into a dreamy performance of their 2014 duet "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls."

Both are songs that the two Texans have performed onstage together multiple times in the past. In 2014, they sang "Run" onstage at the ACM Awards.

It was Lambert's second time onstage that night. Earlier on during the Strait-topped bill at SoFi Stadium, she came out to sing with Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton and Lambert made a little bit of history during their time onstage: They gave the first-ever live performance of their new duet, "A Song to Sing."

A love song that the two artists both had a hand in writing, "A Song to Sing" is also the pair's new radio single.

Elsewhere during the show on Saturday night, Strait brought out Mike Campbell, guitarist for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, where they performed a cover of Petty's "You Wreck Me."

Campbell also pulled double duty during the show, joining Stapleton as a surprise guest during his set, too.

All About George Strait's L.A. Stadium Show

Saturday night's event was part of a limited run of stadium shows that Stapleton and Strait are performing in 2025, alongside opening act Little Big Town.

Though Strait is technically retired from touring, he's kept this lineup for a handful of stadium shows each year.

What Else is Miranda Lambert Doing These Days?

Though Lambert may not be on her own headlining tour in 2025, she's certainly keeping busy.

The star is an opening act for some shows on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour. Her next scheduled appearance on that lineup is in Seattle this weekend.

Lambert has also thrown herself into benefit shows supporting those affected by the devastating Texas flash flooding that took place in early July. She's joining the bill for shows mounted by Pat Green and Robert Earl Keen, and she has also announced her own "Band Together Texas," which is a joint effort with Parker McCollum.