Miranda Lambert seems to have been enjoying 2023 so far. She's spent less time on the road this year and more time writing, vacationing with her husband, Brendan, as well as working on her farm.

Lambert is a known animal lover, and she makes the most of the time she gets at her horse farm in Tennessee. She's also gracious enough to share that side of her private life with fans. We met Taco and Tuesday back in 2021, but now the megastar has added another goat to her arsenal. Tanya seems to be a newer addition to the Lambert family.

Tanya makes her introduction via an Instagram post which features Tanya Tucker's "San Antonio Stroll" playing in the background. In the video, Lambert declares herself "a goat mom," then proceeds to show off her fur babies doing goat things.

The country star seems at her happiest when she is on her farm with her husband and their fur babies. She also notoriously does so much for stray dogs across the nation with her famed charity, Mutt Nation. Recently, she even returned to showing her horses.

Soon, she's back onstage, however: Lambert re-ignites her Velvet Rodeo: The Vegas Residency again in November.

