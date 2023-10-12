Miranda Lambert is back in the saddle — literally. The country star tells fans via social media that she just took part in her first horse show in four years.

"First horse show since 2019," she writes. "What a weekend. Thanks @samanthacrook1 for helping us get back in show mode! Gypsy Vanner’s forever."

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer included several photos from her big weekend, and the smile on her face says it all.

Although she didn't explicitly reveal the results of the event, the first photo shows her horse sporting a blue ribbon, while she holds a red one in her hand. Another photo shows a row of ribbons and Lambert holding a plaque.

One eagle-eyed fan recognized her horse and asked in the comments if it was the same one from her "Settling Down" music video. Lambert confirmed it's her paint horse, Gibson.

The Texas native has been enjoying some time away from the studio in recent weeks. In addition to this horse show, she's posted countless photos of her European vacation with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The pair visited Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

Earlier this year, the "Actin' Up" singer left her longtime record label Sony Music after 20 years. Lambert originally signed with them when she was just 19 years old.

"I wouldn't be true to myself if I wasn't constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity," she said at the time. "With that in mind, I've decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can't wait to see what the next adventure holds."

Since then, she's worked on a few projects with other artists, like "If You Were Mine" featuring Leon Bridges and "We Ain't Good at Breaking Up" with Brothers Osborne. She also had a writing session with Jelly Roll that left her gushing that the two of them are like biscuits and gravy.

Lambert has yet to reveal what her next musical chapter will look like.