Miranda Lambert strung up her old hit "Heart Like Mine" for actor Matthew McConaughey's virtual We're Texas storm recovery benefit concert on Sunday (March 21). While doing so, the Wildcard 2021 Grammy Awards winner donned ironic patches across the chest of her Western-wear button-up labeling her a "School Crossing Guard" and an "Outlaw."

The twee affectations were just minor adornments during the candid livestream performance. What was much more noticeable was the vast expanse of land behind Lambert in the pre-recorded clip. It's undoubtedly one of the many lush acres on the entertainer's property.

But what was most on Lambert's mind Sunday night were those affected by the devastating winter storms across Texas and the Southern U.S. this year. McConaughey, a Texas native just like Lambert, set up the virtual concert to help out disaster relief organizations doing much to help.

"A lot of Texans are hurting right now," the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor tells the San Antonio Current about the show. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. The We're Texas virtual event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It's time."

In introducing her performance on the broadcast, Lambert says, "This song is called 'Heart Like Mine.' Hope you like it; it's an oldie but a goodie."

The "We're Texas" livestream also featured appearances from Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Post Malone and others. As reported by CNN, the benefit was organized by McConaughey and his wife, Camila, and it raised money for organizations such as the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army and the St. Bernard Project.

As longtime Ran Fans are undoubtedly aware, the unafraid and uptempo "Heart Like Mine" is one of the singer's signature tunes from her 2009 album Revolution. Although, it didn't see release as a single (the eventual fifth and final) until almost two years later, in January 2011.