Miranda Lambert looks like she's having a wonderful Valentine's Day, and she wants to share that feeling with her fans. The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Feb. 14) to post a sweet picture with her husband of one year and wish her fans a Happy Valentine's Day.

"Happy ❤️ day!" Lambert posted Friday morning, accompanied by the hashtag #love.

The photograph that accompanies that message depicts Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, bundled up against the cold outside on what looks like it might be their rural estate in Tennessee, both of them smiling into the camera. Lambert is wearing a knit winter hat with her hair pulled into braids, a hoodie and dark sunglasses, while her husband is sporting a denim jacket with a tufted collar and a baseball cap that reads "Troubadour." He is looking laid-back with some new stubble and a broad grin.

Lambert stunned her fans and the country music industry in February of 2019 when she abruptly announced that she and McLoughlin had married that January after dating for just a few months.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture from their wedding. "Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

McLoughlin is a police officer with the NYPD, and the couple met in November of 2018 when Lambert appeared on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies and he was working security. They've since split their time between Nashville and NYC, where he has a young son from a previous relationship.

Lambert's happy marriage to McLoughlin served as the inspiration for many of the songs on her most recent album, Wildcard.

