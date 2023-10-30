Taylor Swift isn't the only superstar fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Longtime supporter Miranda Lambert cheered on her favorite team from home on Sunday night (Oct. 29) as the Chiefs went head to head against the Denver Broncos.

Lambert shared a selfie video of herself and her husband Brendan McLoughlin as the game got started; the pair clinked glasses as Lambert showed her Chiefs fandom by rocking a Patrick Mahomes No. 15 jersey and red bandana. McLoughlin wasn't wearing any official merch, but he did support the Chiefs with a winning smile as the game played on a television in the background.

"Let's go [Chiefs]," Lambert wrote in the caption, singling out Mahomes as she rooted for the team with the hashtag "#mahomie."

Lots of music fans are currently taking extra interest in the Chiefs' games since their starting tight end Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift this summer, and she's shown up to four of their games so far (although not Sunday's). However, Lambert's Chiefs' fandom predates Kelce's relationship with Swift by a longshot.

A native of Lindale, Texas, Lambert grew up just 20 minutes away from Mahomes' hometown of Tyler, Texas, and she's made it a point to support her fellow east Texan for years. Dating back several football seasons, fans can find social media photos of Lambert suited up in red to support Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Unfortunately for Lambert and her team, Sunday's game didn't go in the Chiefs' favor. They lost 24-9 in an upset for the Broncos, hampered by Mahomes' suffering a flu-like illness during the game.

It's also worth noting that this marks yet another game the Chiefs have lost without Swift in attendance; before this game, some superstitious fans already had a working theory that her presence is good luck. The Chiefs have won all four of the games she's attended thus far, and the last time she skipped a game, Kelce sustained an ankle injury.