Miranda Lambert celebrated her fiery Kerosene era during her time on American Idol this week, delivering a searing and personality-packed rendition of her 2005 debut album's title track.

Dressed in leather and backed by red neon and pyrotechnics, Lambert was obviously having fun onstage, throwing in little embellishments and new flairs as she performed for the Idol crowd and judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"Kerosene" is still one of Lambert's most enduring hits to date, and as the album turns 20 years old in 2025, the singer has been giving some extra love to this era of her career.

She's been celebrating the Kerosene era all year, releasing the album on vinyl for the first time and dropping an unreleased song, "I Don't Love Here Anymore," that was originally written and recorded during her first-ever album cycle.

In addition to performing, Lambert served as the guest mentor on this week's episode, offering up the wisdom she's accrued from two decades in the music business to a fresh batch of Idol hopefuls.

Her 20th anniversary of Kerosene was one of a couple different full-circle moments happening during this season of the show.

During her first-ever stint as a judge on the televised singing competition, Carrie Underwood is also celebrating a big anniversary with Idol: It's been 20 years she won the show herself in 2005. In that time, Underwood has gone on to to become one of the show's most successful alumni and one of the biggest stars of the country genre.

She and Lambert also took the opportunity to have a mini-reunion for their 2014 hit duet "Somethin' Bad." On social media, Underwood and Lambert joined forces backstage to have a moment with their decade-old collaboration.

In the clip, Lambert holds up a bedazzled kerosene can, while Underwood wields a baseball hat — a reference to her most popular hit, "Before He Cheats."

Just seven contestants remain after Monday night's episode of American Idol. The show's got one more live episode on the books for May 11 before the season finale on May 18.