Miranda Lambert Sent a Mommy and Baby Gift to Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert has bestowed Maren Morris with an adorable gift that covers both the new mommy and her baby, the 4-month-old Hayes Andrew.

Morris shared a photo of the dual-pronged present via her Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 29). Tagging Lambert's Instagram account in the image, the "Girl" singer proudly displayed the custom monogrammed mother-and-child jean jackets she recently received from the "Bluebird" songbird.

Indeed, the denim duds have "Maren" and "Hayes" respectively emblazoned across their backs. But that's not all — each of the jackets is also trimmed with some blinged-out fringe to keep that country sprit shining.

Maren Morris Instagram Story

Maren Morris Instagram Story

Identifying the adult-sized jacket as "LA Lady" and the little tyke's coat as "Blue Jean Baby" — a la the lyrics of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" — Morris writes, "Oh my god. Okay. [Miranda Lambert] you give the best gifts."

Morris and her husband, fellow musician Ryan Hurd, welcomed baby Hayes in March. Their first child together, the pair announced the pregnancy in October 2019 after marrying the previous year.

Hopefully, fans will get to see mom and baby donning the jean jackets at some point. Morris has clamped down on the types of baby photos she'll share after an influx of online mom-shaming hampered her social media, as she recently explained on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"Anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously probably comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's, especially, brand new at this," she told host Andy Cohen. "We all feel like we suck in the beginning, anyways."