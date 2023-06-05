Miranda Lambert took the stage at Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida on Friday (June 2), and she sang Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” for the first time ever during her headlining set.

It made sense that she would pick this particular show to sing the cover, as Wallen was set to headline the show, but had to bow out due to his six-week vocal rest. During her performance, she changed the lyrics to reflect her own life. “Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me/ You’ve been losing sleep since ’83,” she sang with a huge smile on her face.

In the past couple of years, Lambert has been exploring her writing capabilities,and expanding into writing songs for other artists. She told me once that she is really enjoying getting to be on the opposite side of the creation process. She enjoys going in with the artist and a blank page and asking them what they feel and what they want to write about.

"Thought You Should Know" is Lambert's first ever number one that she wrote for another artist. One would think that with all of her success as a writer and singer, and the immediate success of her song writing for other artists, this will be the first of many number one songs she writes for other artists.

Lambert is one busy woman, as she is currently on tour and has her Las Vegas residency on the horizon as well. We will be on the lookout for her to perform "Thought You Should Know" more, possibly at her upcoming shows.

