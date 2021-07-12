Miranda Lambert on Her Next Album: ‘Stay Tuned, It’s Not Far’

Miranda Lambert's name seems to be popping up on everyone else's songs but her own lately, but that figures to change soon.

The "Settling Down" singer has a credit on Parker McCollum's upcoming album. She wrote a song called "Thought You Should Know" with Morgan Wallen. Ashely McBryde has talked about writing with Lambert in recent years, and recently, Lambert says, it's been Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson in the writing room with her.

"It's really fun, too, to write with other artists, because it's a whole different perspective," Lambert tells Taste of Country Nights. "I just think it's fun to step outside of your own head and your own, sort of box and get in the head of other artists."

As for how these relationships started: Hammack and McBryde toured with Lambert once upon a time, and Wilson is just a singer-songwriter who Lambert says she reached out to. Giving back to the next generation of female singers and songwriters is important to the hitmaker, because when she was coming up there were many women who where there for her.

Plus, it's pretty fun!

"When three songwriters hang out, usually songs happen, even if you're not planning on it," Lambert says, laughing.

"Settling Down" is the third single from her Wildcard album, released in 2019. Whether it's the final single from that album remains to be seen, but Lambert spoke about spending a lot of time in the studio recently — something that has helped her get her voice in shape for touring season. It's possible some of the aforementioned co-writes could dot her next album, which is on the horizon.

"Stay tuned," she says when pressed for an answer to when it's going to drop. "It's not far."