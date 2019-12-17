Randy Houser gave his fans in New York City an unexpected treat during his show at Webster Hall on Dec. 11. Houser inited Miranda Lambert to the stage to join him for a duet on the Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty classic, "After the Fire Is Gone."

In the fan-shot video above, Lambert joins Houser for a casual guest appearance, holding a cup in her hand and swaying back and forth to the music as he plays guitar and they wrap their voices together in the classic country harmonies. The 1971 classic scored Lynn and Twitty their first No. 1 hit as a duo when it was released as a single from their joint album, We Only Make Believe.

Houser and Lambert keep close to the original interpretation of the song, which tells the story of an illicit romance that's replacing the passion the narrators no longer feel for their spouses.

"Love is where you find it / When you find no love at home / And there's nothin' cold as ashes / After the fire is gone," Houser and Lambert sing in the chorus.

Lambert has previously performed "After the Fire Is Gone" live with Dierks Bentley.

Houser has spent much of 2019 on the road promoting his most recent album, Magnolia, while Lambert hit the road in 2019 on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Lambert released a new album, Wildcard, in November, and she is slated to return to the road beginning in January for her 2020 Wildcard Tour. That road trek runs through May before wrapping up in Montreal.