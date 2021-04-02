Miranda Lambert's "Settling Down" becomes a quiet, solo musing in a new acoustic performance of the song. The country star released the new version of her current single on Friday (April 2).

Throughout "Settling Down," Lambert tries to reconcile the two sides of her personality: the adventurous "wild child" who can't be tamed and won't be tied down, and the "homing pigeon" who cherishes a quiet, but no less satisfying, life at home. In this acoustic version of the song, she accompanies herself on acoustic guitar, adding to the intimacy of the lyrics.

"I'm one heart goin' both directions / One love and a couple of questions," Lambert sings in the chorus, asking herself, "Am I settling up or settling down?"

"Settling Down" is the latest single from Lambert's Grammy-winning 2019 album Wildcard, following the No. 1 single "Bluebird." An accompanying music video stars the singer's husband, Brendan McLoughlin — the first time Lambert has had a love interest in one of her videos.

"My mom always called me a wild child and a homing pigeon. I always have an itch to find a new adventure, but I'm also always ready to walk through my front door," Lambert says. "I feel like a lot of people feel that way, and 'Settling Down' tells the story of being caught between those two feelings.”

Lambert has been enjoying plenty of home time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, though she and McLoughlin have also taken several road trips with an Airstream trailer. In May, she'll release The Marfa Tapes, a special project with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall; recorded simply — just the three of them and a couple of guitars in Marfa, Texas — it's an offshoot of an annual songwriting trip the trio have taken for the past several years.

Though Lambert's large-scale touring plans are on hold currently, she's got five shows planned at Billy Bob's Texas in late April and early May. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the concerts.

