Miranda Lambert just can't stop showing off her hot cop hubby. The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday night (Jan. 3) to share another sneaky shirtless video of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin — this time, captured while he was cooking dinner.

In the clip above, Lambert rounds the corner into the kitchen as McLoughlin is putting together what looks like a pretty tasty casserole of some sort, and just happens not to be wearing a shirt (side note: does dude EVER wear a shirt when he's not in public?! We're not clear on that). He's singing along as Guns 'N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" is playing in the background, and as soon as he spots his famous wife filming, he smiles sheepishly as if to say, "Ah, you got me again."

"Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic," Lambert writes to accompany the video. "Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease. #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH?)."

Lambert has previously shared shirtless footage of her husband as he did laundry, did some yard work and even as he stood at the bathroom sink, and while he hasn't always looked thrilled to be surprised, he's been a good sport.

Lambert stunned fans and the country music industry in February of 2019 when she made the surprise announcement that she had married McLoughlin in January after dating for just a few months. McLoughlin is a police officer with the NYPD, and the couple split their time between New York City and Nashville, though McLoughlin took a leave of absence from the force to accompany Lambert on tour in 2019.

Lambert released her most recent album, Wildcard, in November of 2019. The album's first single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," peaked at No. 12 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The second single from the project, "Bluebird," is currently at country radio.

