It's been a while since Miranda Lambert treated her social media followers to photos of her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who's a sensation among a portion of Lambert's fanbase for his good looks and chiseled physique.

But on Thursday (Aug. 3), Lambert brought back her "shirtless husband" photo trend with a roundup of photos and videos of the couple's summer vacation, with one snap of a shirtless McLoughlin soaking up some sun on a rooftop.

The singer wrapped up a month of Las Vegas residency dates in late July — including the show where she infamously called out a group of fans who were taking selfies — so Lambert and McLoughlin were due for a little downtime, and it looks like they've been spending at least part of it in their Airstream camper.

That vehicle, nicknamed "The Sheriff," was the star of the show during Lambert's vacation last summer, when she and McLoughlin headed out for a "glamping" trip across Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. It seems like they weren't quite as ambitious in 2023, but they still found time to break out the Airstream for some shorter trips.

One shot in Lambert's photo update shows McLoughlin leaning against the vehicle as he's sipping a glass of wine, a truck and some trees in the backdrop. A couple of others show them having fun together out on the water and posing for a selfie against the backdrop of a lake.

Of course, it wouldn't be a vacation without Lambert's rescue dogs, who feature prominently in her summer round-up. In the last slide, her chihuahua, Cher, even rocks an adorable mini-cowboy hat.

Lambert will resume her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency in November and December.