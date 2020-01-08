Miranda Lambert gave talk show host Stephen Colbert and TV viewers nationwide a little taste of what "Tequila Does" earlier this week. The singer performer the spirited Wildcard cut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when she stopped by the nighttime talk show Monday (Jan. 6).

Backed by her band, Lambert did a vivacious rendition of the tune the compares the effect of tequila to the rush of true love. The singer herself has called it a classic "honky-tonk song," and the number was first performed live in September 2019 when Lambert treated Ohio concertgoers to the track.

Watch Lambert's Colbert performance of "Tequila Does" in the video above.

The studio version of "Tequila Does" was released in October 2019, the song emerging between the Wildcard singles "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Bluebird." "Tequila Does" was written by Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and it's track No. 12 on Lambert's seventh studio album that arrived Nov. 1.

Beginning later this month, country music fans will get the chance to see Lambert perform "Tequila Does" and many of her other tunes live in concert. The singer's Wildcard Tour kicks off Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss., before making its way across the United States and Canada. Joining in the concert fun throughout most of the tour are 2019 Taste of Country RISERS star Cody Johnson and Nashville-based quintet Lanco.

"The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you," Lambert says in a statement. "Which is why I'm excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We're going to have a blast!"

