Morgan Evans is back with the first taste of his forthcoming sophomore album, his single "Diamonds." The 34-year-old's new track questions the age-old adage that "diamonds are forever."

"I love you like a diamond / And diamonds are forever / You know it when you find one / You never let go, ever," sings Evans in the chorus. "People spend their whole damn life trying to find that shine / Yeah, I found mine / I love you like a diamond / And diamonds are forever / Forever, ever."

Evans' new song goes back and forth from laid-back acoustic verses to a rocking, guitar-driven chorus. It's the first song he's ever recorded with his touring band. The "Kiss Somebody" singer co-wrote the catchy new tune alongside Chris DeStefano, who also acted as co-producer.

"I wrote ‘Diamonds’ for my wife, and I’m so stoked to release it as a single," Evans says in a press release, referring to fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini. "It’s a fun love song, but deeper than that. It celebrates that journey, from lost to found, you feel when you meet that person and everything changes, forever.

"I handpicked my dream band for the session, and I can hear each of their personalities in the record," Evans adds. "It just sounds really fresh to me; I’m really proud of that. I can’t wait to start playing it live!"

Evans recently concluded a headlining world tour with support from up-and-coming artist Madison Kozak.