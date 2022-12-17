Morgan Evans is opening up about how he's coping following his divorce from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini. In a new interview on Apple Music Country's Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Morgan shares a few actions that have helped him in this new season.

One thing that Evans says is important to him is keeping loved ones around, and he has a few trusted old friends who have offered him support during this time.

"Lots of old mates, really old mates," the Australian-born singer says when asked who he's "leaning on."

"I have two fellas that I've been mates with since I was — one that I met in English class in the seventh grade and one that I played music with when I was like 16 in high school. They both live in L.A., so I've been spending a bit of time out there, hanging with them and their wives and their families."

The singer has also taken steps to safeguard his mental wellness during this time. He says it's essential to spot the signs of a potential "negative spiral" and stop it before it starts.

"I feel like as soon as you find yourself in some sort of negative spiral about anything, especially this kind of thing, the sooner you can spot it, stop the spiral, do something," he says. "For me, it might be go for a run or work out or just get on a plane and go to the beach or something like that if I can, if I have the time or whatever. It's just being mindful about that kind of thing because it's inevitable it will happen, even if you're trying to avoid it. If you can stop the spiral as soon as possible, I've found that to be the most helpful thing."

Evans has also found healing through music, especially in his latest release, "Over for You." He unexpectedly debuted the song at the CMC Rocks festival earlier this year, which he says felt like a "weight" lifting from his shoulders. The writing of the song came about in an equally unexpected way: as a sort of a heart-to-heart moment with co-writers Geoff Warburton, Madison Love and Tim Sommers.

"I just sat in the corner of the room, I was like, 'Well look, I'm going to be useless today unless I just tell you what's going on.' That's what happened," he says.

Ballerini announced her divorce from Evans in August of 2022. Evans soon issued his own statement, writing, "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not." They finalized their divorce in November.